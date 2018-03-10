Police officer fatally shot, another wounded in California incident

One California policeman was fatally shot and another was injured Friday night at the scene where a suspect was barricaded, The Los Angeles Times reported.
Pomona Police Chief Mike Olivieri said in a tweet at about 1:35 a.m. Saturday that one officer had died and the other was in stable condition.
No arrest had been made, the Times reported. Pomona is located about 30 miles east of Los Angeles.
It is with a heavy heart that I must report that one officer did not survive. The second officer is in stable condition.— Chief Michael Olivieri (@olivieri_ppd) March 10, 2018
The incident occurred at about 9:10 p.m., police said. The officers, both with the Pomona Police Department, were taken to a hospital.
News footage showed gunfire exchanges while a wounded officer was receiving medical attention, Fox News reported.
