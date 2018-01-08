  • Police officer rushes to aid of woman whose electric wheelchair stopped working

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - A police officer in Knoxville, Tennessee, jumped into action after he found a woman stuck on a hill near railroad tracks in a wheelchair that had stopped working.

    Jim Quick lived up to his name when he hopped out of his cruiser and helped the unidentified woman when her electric wheelchair stopped working.

    >> Read more trending news 

    He pushed her up the hill near her home, across railroad tracks to get her to her house safely.

    >> Need something to lift your spirits? Read more uplifting news 

    The rescue was captured on dash cam video and posted to the police department’s Facebook page, where it has been viewed more than 16,000 times.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories