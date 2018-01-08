Police officer rushes to aid of woman whose electric wheelchair stopped working

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - A police officer in Knoxville, Tennessee, jumped into action after he found a woman stuck on a hill near railroad tracks in a wheelchair that had stopped working.
Jim Quick lived up to his name when he hopped out of his cruiser and helped the unidentified woman when her electric wheelchair stopped working.
He pushed her up the hill near her home, across railroad tracks to get her to her house safely.
The rescue was captured on dash cam video and posted to the police department’s Facebook page, where it has been viewed more than 16,000 times.
