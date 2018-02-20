Police: Ohio 7th-grader suffers self-inflicted wound after bringing gun to school

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio - A seventh-grader was hospitalized after suffering an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound at an Ohio middle school, police said Tuesday.
Shortly before 8 a.m., the boy shot himself in a restroom at Jackson Memorial Middle School, Jackson Township police Chief Mark Brink said.
Superintendent Christopher DiLoreto said middle school officials will decide later whether classes will be held Wednesday, WKYC reported.
Police did not say if the shooting was accidental or intentional, WOIO reported.
The boy was taken to a local hospital and his condition was unknown, police said.
As a precaution, the middle school and a high school in the Jackson Local School District in Stark County were on lockdown Tuesday, WOIO reported. All four elementary schools in the district were closed, WKYC reported.
Nobody else was injured, police said.
