Police plan to ramp up security at Jackson Browne concert in Florida after threat

ORLANDO, Fla. - There will be increased security during singer-songwriter Jackson Browne’s concert Tuesday evening at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts after a threat was made at a northwest Indiana church known for its progressive stands on racial and social justice issues, the Orlando Police Department said.

Police said banners with racist and anti-gay messages were discovered Sunday attached to a fence outside the Unitarian Universalist Church in West Lafayette, Indiana, which is about 70 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

The banners were discovered the morning after the church hosted a “Resistance Fair,” which included left-leaning groups that oppose President Donald Trump's agenda.

One banner included a slur against gays and lesbians; the second had slurs against racial minorities, gays and lesbians.

The second one also referenced Browne, while the other included the date Jan. 23 and the message "die Orlando just like Los (sic) Vegas,” referencing Browne’s appearance in Orlando.

The other wording appears to refer to the sniper who opened fire in October from a high-rise hotel in Las Vegas, killing 58 people and injuring more than 800 others.

West Lafayette police said they are investigating the incident and have notified the FBI.

Orlando police officials said they are in communication with police in Indiana.

“The safety and security of our guests, colleagues and artists is our highest priority,” Lorri Shaban, spokeswoman for the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, said in an emailed statement. “We were made aware of the situation Sunday night and have been working closely with law enforcement to ensure a safe, secure environment for the concert.”

Those who purchased tickets for the concert but don't feel safe may call the venue's box office for a refund, Shaban said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

