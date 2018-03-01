0 Police: Woman brought another woman poisoned cheesecake, stole her identity

NEW YORK - A New York woman is facing attempted murder charges after police said she put tranquilizers in another woman’s cheesecake and stole her identity.

Police said Viktoria Nasyrova went to Olga Tsvyk’s home bearing a cheesecake for Tsvyk, Fox News reported.

Officials said Tsvyk ate the dessert, felt sick and went to lay down. She said the last thing she remembered was Nasyrova sitting next to her. She was found by another friend, dressed in lingerie and with pills scattered around her, to give the appearance that she was attempting to kill herself, USA Today reported.

Tsvyk was hospitalized, and when she returned to her home, she found that her passport, employment authorization card, a gold ring and cash were gone.

The two woman looked similar with dark hair, the same complexion and both speak Russian, Fox News reported.

After testing, law enforcement officials found that the cheesecake had the Russian tranquilizer phenazepan in it, the same chemicals found in the pills scattered around Tsvyk when she was found, WCBS reported.

Officials said Nasyrova brought Tsvyk the cake in August 2016. Nasyrova was arrested in March last year, but finally arraigned this week, USA Today reported.

Police suspected Nasyrova of drugging men she met on dating sites and robbing them after they passed out, WCBS reported. During their investigation, police found that Nasyrova had an international arrest warrant in connection with a 2014 murder of a woman in Russia, WCBS reported.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.