Police: Woman said she was frustrated when she tossed dog out of moving car

PARKER COUNTY, Texas - A woman in Texas has been arrested after she was caught on camera tossing her Chihuahua mixed breed named Pumpkin out of a moving vehicle.
The dog survived the incident and was found Thursday roaming a family's rural property in Weatherford, WFAA reported. Surveillance cameras on the property provided clear identification of the vehicle. The dog's microchip further confirmed the owner's identity.
When questioned by Sgt. Ricky Montgomery, Janet Byas, 43, initially denied tossing the dog out of the vehicle. When the evidence of her involvement was presented to her, Montgomery said she admitted that she threw the dog out of the car because she was frustrated with it. She said Pumpkin would not stay on her property and she "couldn't handle it anymore," WFAA reported.
When WFAA asked for Montgomery's reaction to Byas' reasoning for throwing the dog out of the car, Montgomery said, "Grow up."
Byas was arrested and charged with misdemeanor animal cruelty.
Pumpkin is recovering from the ordeal and will eventually be available for adoption, Parker County Animal Control said.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}