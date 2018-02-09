0 Pregnant ‘Fixer Upper' star Joanna Gaines set to show off baby bump in new photo shoot

WACO, Texas - Home makeover guru Joanna Gaines,star of HGTV’s popular home improvement series “Fixer Upper,” took to Instagram to tease an upcoming photo shoot and let her fans know that she’s about to unveil her baby bump to the world.

“Photoshoot today and there’s no hiding this baby bump anymore,” she captioned an Instagram selfie in which her pregnant belly is just slightly out of frame.

Gaines, 39, also encouraged fans to check out her Instagram stories to get some behind-the-scenes sneak peaks of the shoot.

Last September, the couple announced that they will be ending “Fixer Upper” for good in a post on their official blog.

“It is with both sadness and expectation that we share the news that season five of ‘Fixer Upper’ will be our last,” they wrote at the time. “While we are confident that this is the right choice for us, it has for sure not been an easy one to come to terms with. Our family has grown up alongside yours, and we have felt you rooting us on from the other side of the screen. How bittersweet to say goodbye to the very thing that introduced us all in the first place.”

In the following months, the couple denied security issues and pregnancy rumors as the reason for the end of the series but in January, Chip Gaines announced his wife is expecting the couple’s fifth child.

“Gaines party of 7 … (If you’re still confused.. WE ARE PREGNANT) @joannagaines,” he wrote on Jan. 2, alongside the sweet photo of the couple in coordinating grey sweatshirts and matching bumps.

Earlier this month, fans of the duo’s hit HGTV series watched them team up with former football player Tim Tebow to give a dream home to a family in need. Melissa and Jody Copp have two sons, Calan, 9, and Lawson, 5, who are both in wheelchairs, so the family needed a ADA-approved home. The Make-a-Wish foundation and Tebow’s own foundation teamed up to put the family in contact with the Gaineses, who delivered one heck of a dream home.

Chip Gaines took to Instagram on Tuesday and revealed that he and Joanne decided to take things a step further by offering to help pay off the family’s mortgage.

“To me, this picture is worth a thousand words—a thousand encouragements—a thousand happy moments. BUT, there’s more work to do. Let’s rally together to pay off the Copp family’s mortgage—Text Magnolia to 51555 to donate or click the link in our profile for more information,” he wrote to fans on Jan. 30.

