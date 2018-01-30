Pregnant Mississippi teen loses baby when dad's rifle accidentally discharges

A pregnant Mississippi teen who was shot in the back when a hunting rifle accidentally discharged lost her baby, according to the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office.
On Jan. 27, the 19-year-old woman had driven to pick up her father, who had been hunting that morning, WNCN reported. When she arrived, the 48-year-old man’s hunting rifle fired when he opened the passenger door and placed the gun on the back seat. The round hit his daughter in the back, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The woman, who was four months pregnant, was taken to University Medical Center in Jackson, where she underwent surgery.
No charges have been filed, but Rankin County deputies are still investigating the incident, WNCN reported.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}