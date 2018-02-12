  • Prince Harry, Meghan Markle release more wedding details

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    More details about this year’s royal wedding are being released from Kensington Palace.

    We already know that Prince Harry and his fiancée, Meghan Markle will get married on May 19. 

    Now we know what will follow once they have exchanged vows.

    They will be married by the Archbishop of Canterbury The Most Reverend and Right Honorable Justin Welby, at St. George’s Chapel at exactly noon on May 19. That’s 7 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. The rest of the service will be led by the Right Reverend David Conner, the dean of Windsor, CNN reported.


    One hour later, at 1 p.m. local time, or 8 a.m. EST, they will depart the church via horse-drawn carriage through the streets of London, similar to what Prince Harry’s older brother Prince William and Duchess Catherine did on their wedding day in 2011, People magazine reported.


    A reception will be held after the wedding at St. George’s Hall, a stateroom inside Windsor Castle. They will arrive at the event after the carriage ride.


    There will be a break in the afternoon before the newlyweds are honored in a private evening reception that will be given by Prince Charles. Details on the location of the private reception have not been released, CNN reported.

