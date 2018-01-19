Prince William debuts new haircut, people suggest beard

0

LONDON - Prince William debuted a lower haircut while visiting Evelina London Children's Hospital on Thursday.

The heir apparent to the British throne has been visibly losing his hair for years, and it appears this new, very low cut is the 35-year-old’s way of embracing it.

E! News reported that the royal was supporting the Step Into Health program that works to employ veterans in the National Health Service. According to a report from the British tabloid The Sun, the cut was done after William got advice from wife Kate Middleton’s hair stylist, Richard Ward. Joey Wheeler, who works with Ward, did the cut for 180 pounds, or $250, according to the tabloid.

Twitter users had mixed reactions to William’s new look, and some suggested he grow a beard.

Prince William needs a beard — Tyrant (@ProfKumi) January 18, 2018

I've never seen a man in more need of a beard. https://t.co/RpFU2JfMfR — Grant Tucker (@GrantTucker) January 18, 2018

Your family do beards so well. I'll even lend you some beard oil. pic.twitter.com/AFIW22xrUd — Grant Tucker (@GrantTucker) January 18, 2018

I’ve been wondering for ages now why Prince William didn’t just shave his head. I thought there might be some sort of royal rule about it! 😂 He looks GREAT! I love the shaved head & bald look—my hubby rocks it with a big mountain beard! https://t.co/1ha39ZnwMy — Shoshanna Evers (@ShoshannaEvers) January 19, 2018

In the past, William and his family have joked about his hair loss. After the birth of his son, William told the press outside St. Mary’s Hospital that George had “way more hair than me, thank God!”

The Dutchess of Cambridge joked about her husband's lack of hair while watching a sheepshearing demonstration in Australia in 2014.

“The prince was interested in the alpaca, and as I showed it to them, the princess said he should put it on his head,” farmer Lyn Crejan said, according to People. “She said, ‘You need it more than me,’ and pointed to his head and he laughed.”

