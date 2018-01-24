Professor holds student's baby while teaching class

When parents’ schedules collide, what do you do when you have to get to class, but no one can watch your baby?
If you’re a student of Dr. Rebecca Setliff, you bring the baby to class and even get a hand watching him from the professor herself, WJCL reported.
Jarquita Arrington is a graduate student at Savannah State University. Her husband had a meeting that was delaying him to watch the couple’s children. It just happened to be the first day of the semester, so Arrington emailed Setliff, who told her to bring her 7-month-old son with her.
When her son started cooing, Setliff came over and scooped up the baby and held him for the rest of the lecture, WJCL reported.
“I wanted to help her, and I wanted to be able to focus on staying in the class. My classes are heavy discussion,” Setliff told WJCL.
Setliff’s theory about education is, “We as a faculty need to work with them [the students] just so they get to classes just like a job.”
