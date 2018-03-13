0 Pulse shooting trial: Jury selected in Noor Salman case

ORLANDO, Fla. - A jury was selected Monday in the trial of Noor Salman, whose husband fatally shot 49 people and injured dozens in a 2016 massacre at Florida's Pulse Orlando nightclub.

The case hinges on whether Salman knowingly helped her husband, Omar Mateen, plan the attack. She faces charges of aiding the support of a foreign terrorist organization resulting in death and obstruction of justice.

An eighth day of jury selection began with the final two potential jurors being chosen.

Federal prosecutors and defense attorneys spent more than 30 minutes narrowing the jury pool from 57 people to the 18 people who will serve as jurors and alternates in the case.

The judge ruled on a motion that federal prosecutors filed Sunday, seeking to admit into evidence 911 calls made from a restroom in the nightclub during the attack.

The judge said he'll allow a 911 call made by someone who died in the shooting to be played, but not a 911 call made by someone who survived the shooting, because he will testify.

"I don't got no problem with you guys," Mateen can be heard saying in the call. "It's nothing personal. They're killing my people. You guys are enough experience, enough slavery as it is."

The judge also ruled that prosecutors may say whatever they wish in their opening statements. Prosecutors said they don't plan to argue that Mateen targeted Pulse Orlando because it was a gay nightclub.

The judge also granted defense attorneys' request to allow at least one witness to testify using an alias because of privacy concerns.

"That certainly has to speak to the defense's concern about their witnesses who may testify for Noor Salman," WFTV legal analyst Bill Sheaffer said.

Salman was wearing a pink blouse in court Monday. Her relatives, who haven't seen her in one year, were also in court and had traveled from California to be there.

"It is good to see Noor," said Susan Adieh, her aunt. "Hopefully, everything will work out and the truth will come out."

Salman's uncle first told WFTV's Shannon Butler last year in Oakland that his niece is innocent, something he reiterated Monday.

"I know from day one, and that is not going to change – 100 percent, I know," Al Salman said.

Defense attorney Charles Swift said he was pleased with how jury selection ended.

"We are satisfied with the jury that is selected," he said. "In fact, we believe in them. And I am pretty confident at the end of this, they will believe in us, too."

Opening statements are scheduled to begin Wednesday. The trial is expected to last three weeks.

