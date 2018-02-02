Punxsutawney Phil sees shadow, predicts 6 more weeks of winter

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. - Will we have six more weeks of winter or will we be treated to an early spring??
The answer is six more weeks of winter.
With 132 years of experience (as his top hat-wearing Inner Circle insists), Punxsutawney Phil gave his annual Groundhog Day prognostication.
Phil emerged from his burrow on Gobbler’s Knob Friday morning, checking to see if he casts a shadow before thousands of onlookers.
6 More Weeks of Winter! #punxsutawneyphil #ghd2018 🎩🐾 https://t.co/NrLjyyKYi6— Punxsutawney Phil (@GroundhogClub) February 2, 2018
When Pennsylvania’s most famous groundhog sees his shadow, winter weather will continue for six more weeks, legend has it. If not, spring will come early.
>>Groundhog Day 2018: 6 things to know
Phil’s proclamation is translated by the president of the Inner Circle -- the only person who understands the “Groundhogese” language -- according to The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club.
Georgia’s famous groundhog, General Beauregard Lee, agreed with Phil and also saw his shadow, predicting six more weeks of winter.
But when I exited my house, what did I see? I saw a shadow of you and a shadow of me!— Official General Beauregard Lee (@genbeaulee) February 2, 2018
I am sorry folks, but old man winter prevails! Happy Groundhog Day!
Yours truly, Beau ❄️☃️ #GroundhogDay2018 #GeneralBeauregardLee
As did Ohio’s Buckeye Chuck:
Prognostication: Say what you will & don’t be mean. It’s six more weeks of winter for Ohio in 2018. #OHwx #GroundhogDay #sixmoreweeksofwinter— Buckeye Chuck (@OHBuckeyeChuck) February 2, 2018
There was one hold out. New York’s Staten Island Chuck predicted an early spring.
#GroundhogDay: Staten Island Chuck did not see his shadow, predicts spring is coming https://t.co/HtGOtjViV0 pic.twitter.com/eI1eLcyl9K— CBS New York (@CBSNewYork) February 2, 2018
Meanwhile in Florida:
Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}