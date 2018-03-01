Putin shows Florida getting nuked in mock video to boast new weapons

Russian President Vladimir Putin showed a concept video Thursday depicting nuclear warheads being released over Florida while showing off a new rocket during his annual state-of-the-nation speech, according to multiple reports.
The crowd gathered for Putin’s speech to the Federal Assembly applauded Thursday as the video played, showing range of the newly unveiled Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile. Putin boasted that the ICBM is fast, with a range that’s “practically unlimited,” and the ability to overcome U.S. missile defense systems, Russian-owned news network RT reported.
A brief concept video showed the missile being launched before dropping nuclear warheads over Florida.
Putin: #Sarmat system has virtually no range limit and will be able to attack across both the South and North Poles https://t.co/2OzZEAnh46 pic.twitter.com/C8AAhoJQr8— RT (@RT_com) March 1, 2018
Technology site Gizmodo was the first to notice Putin’s use of Florida in the video.
Putin made a video of Russia shooting nuclear missiles at Florida and everybody seems pretty chill about it https://t.co/R32FHxWeR7 pic.twitter.com/g4SsNUbpOm— Gizmodo (@Gizmodo) March 1, 2018
Putin told the Federal Assembly that Russia started working to counter America’s anti-missile capabilities as early as 2004, RT reported. He noted that Russia had to develop the new ICBM, along with a handful of other new weapons unveiled Thursday, as the U.S. has developed a missile defense system that threatened to undermine the Russian nuclear deterrent and ignored Moscow's concerns about it.
"No one has listened to us," he said. "You listen to us now."
It’s not the first time America has been a target in a mock video from a foreign nation. Last April, North Korea state media posted a video to YouTube in which a digital version of San Francisco appeared to be hit by nuclear weapons, Gizmodo reported.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
