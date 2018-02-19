0 R. Kelly evicted from Atlanta homes, owes $30K, court documents show

ATLANTA - Filings with the magistrate court of Fulton County from Feb. 13 show that the Grammy-winning singer R. Kelly has been evicted from two homes in Atlanta. The R&B singer was renting houses in the city’s Johns Creek neighborhood. The documents show that Kelly owes SB Property Management Global, LLC more than $31,000 in past due rent payments.

Online records for Fulton County don’t show any criminal filings against Kelly. A spokesperson for the singer, Trevian Kutti, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Kelly has “no comment at this time” on the dispossessory affidavits filed against him.

When reached by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Monday, Edmond Green of SB Property Management Global, LLC said he could not comment on the filings. The court documents carry Green’s signature as the affiant.

According to the court documents, the homes Kelly has been evicted from are on Old Homestead Trail and Saint Devon Crossing.

These were the same homes that were reportedly burglarized in 2017. A former associate of Kelly’s, Alfonso L. Walker, was accused of breaking into them and selling many of the items inside. Walker, 50, was arrested in December and charged with theft and burglary.

Court filings show that Kelly paid $3,000 per month in rent at Saint Devon Crossing and $11,542 per month in rent at Old Homestead Trail. The homes are 2 miles apart and have Duluth addresses. The Saint Devon Crossing home is in a cul-de-sac off Rogers Bridge Road. The Old Homestead Trail home is in a gated community off Bell Road. Google images shows a pool and a basketball court behind the home.

At one time, Kelly rented a third home in Johns Creek on Creek Wind Court. In July 2017, after BuzzFeed published an article claiming that Kelly “held women against their will in a cult” there, Tim and Jonjelyn Savage, of Atlanta, held a press conference outside the home. They said their daughter Joycelyn was “beat” by Kelly and “part of the R. Kelly cult.” Joycelyn later released a video through TMZ saying she was “in a happy place.”

On Aug. 7, 2017, the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office received a file on Kelly from Johns Creek police. The DA — Paul Howard — said his office did not request the file and was not pursuing charges against Kelly, but his office would review the file.

Dexter Bond, a spokesman for the DA’s office, said in an email earlier this month that the Kelly file is still open and under review.

