0 Rabbit hunters find remains of woman missing for 10 years

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. - The remains of a missing Cleveland County woman have been found nearly 10 years after she disappeared from an assisted living facility.

>> Read more trending news

Mouy Tang wandered away from Unique Living assisted care in Lawndale in September of 2008.

Authorities told Channel 9 that two rabbit hunters stumbled upon the human remains off East Stagecoach Trail in Lawndale two weeks ago.

The remains were found less than a mile from the assisted living facility, where Tang, who was 46 years old at the time, lived.

This week, the medical examiner confirmed the remains were Tang.

The medical examiner said there is no evidence of foul play, and the sheriff's office is treating the case as an accidental death.

“After all these years, we have held out hope that Ms. Tang would be reunited safely with her family. Unfortunately, that did not happen,” Cleveland County Sheriff Alan Norman told our newspaper partner The Shelby Star.

The initial search for Tang was frantic, and a massive sweep was conducted in the area, but nothing was found. Tang lived at the facility for 16 years until she disappeared.

Tang suffered from schizophrenia and had numerous medical issues. She often walked away, but was always quickly found.

The state forced Unique Living to close in 2009 amid the investigation into Tang’s disappearance. In 2011, Tang’s family settled a lawsuit with the owner of the facility.

“We know that the discovery of her remains will allow her family some closure,” Norman said.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.