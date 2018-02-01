Race with Mario: Nintendo to develop Mario Kart for iOS, Android

Fans of racing against Mario in Mario Kart will be able to race against the Italian plumber while on the go.
Nintendo has announced that it is developing a mobile version of Mario Kart, called Mario Kart Tour, for iOS and Android devices, The Verge reported.
And while they are programming the new game, racers will have to wait a year before they can get behind the virtual wheel as the release date is set for the fiscal year that ends in March 2019, CNET reported.
The checkered flag has been raised and the finish line is near. A new mobile application is now in development: Mario Kart Tour! #MarioKartTour Releasing in the fiscal year ending in March 2019. pic.twitter.com/8GIyR7ZM4z— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 1, 2018
There haven’t been any details on exactly what will be included in the game.
Nintendo has released a couple of mobile games like “Super Mario Run” and “Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp,” according to The Verge.
