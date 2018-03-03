Rapper Rick Ross reportedly hospitalized after medical issue

Rapper Rick Ross is is currently in a hospital following a medical issue according to reports.
Emergency crews were called to his home in Davie, Florida, Thursday morning according to Us Weekly.
Davie Police Department officers were also called to the scene after Ross reportedly was “combative” with medical crews.
He was taken to an area hospital and is in the cardiac unit, according to Rolling Stone.
In 2011, Ross suffered two seizures on two different flights. Since then, he has changed his lifestyle and dieted, losing over 100 pounds, according to TMZ.
Ross, whose real name is William Roberts, is the founder of Mayback Music Group, which is home to acts such as Wale, Meek Mill and French Montana. Ross’ biggest hit may be “Hustlin,” which was released in 2006. The rapper has appeared on other songs, most recently “New Flame” by Chris Brown featuring Atlanta-based recording artist Usher.
