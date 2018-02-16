  • Read the indictment: 13 Russians, 3 Russian entities accused of meddling in US elections

    By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    WASHINGTON - The Justice Department on Friday released a 37-page indictment accusing 13 Russians and three Russian entities of interfering in U.S. elections.

    >> Read more trending news

    The indictments were part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into allegations that Russia meddled in the 2016 presidential election.

    Read the full indictment below:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories