  • ‘Real Housewives' star heading to rehab after arrest for drunken behavior

    By: Meryl Kornfield, Palm Beach Post

    Updated:

    PALM BEACH, Fla. - “The Real Housewives of New York” star  Luann de Lesseps is heading to rehab after after her arrest in Palm Beach, Fla., last weekend.

    >> Read more trending news 

    De Lesseps, 52, announced on Twitter Friday afternoon that’s she’s voluntarily checking into an alcohol treatment center.

    In an apology, de Lesseps told her followers she was embarrassed by what occurred. Police said de Lesseps was drunk when she slammed a door in the face of an officer and told other officers she was going to kill them.

    This wasn’t the first time de Lesseps expressed regret for her actions in Palm Beach.

    She apologized a day after her arrest on her Twitter account and said it was her first time on the island since her wedding with Tom D’Agostino Jr. at The Brazilian Court Hotel last New Year’s Eve.

    During her first appearance at Palm Beach County Jail on Sunday, Judge Ted Booras told de Lesseps to stop drinking because she might have a problem.

    © 2017 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up: