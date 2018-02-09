Reports: 2 students sickened by tainted gummy bears

UNIONTOWN, Pa. - Two students in the Laurel Highlands School District were sickened by tainted gummy bears, according to a tip received by WPXI.
The tipster also said the high school students were hospitalized after eating the gummy bears.
Superintendent Jesse Wallace confirmed that something like that did happen.
A statement read, in part, “we are under the impression that our students are stable and wish them a safe recovery.”
Wallace also said the district is investigating if there was an illegal substance involved.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
