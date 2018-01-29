Reports: Erratic driver fatally shot by off-duty officer in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - A man driving erratically in a Philadelphia neighborhood Monday morning was fatally shot by an off-duty police officer after the driver allegedly tried to run over pedestrians, CBS Philly reported.
Police said they responded to a call around 7:30 a.m., when a man driving a black Honda struck a pedestrian and was attempting to hit others, WXTF reported.
An off-duty police captain reportedly gave the driver a verbal warning, and when he did not respond the officer shot him in the face, WXTF reported. The driver was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Police said the injured pedestrian was taken to a hospital and is in critical condition, CBS Philly reported.
#BREAKING: @FOX29philly on scene of shooting Broad & Bigler in #SouthPhilly pic.twitter.com/ew1gVbkoqK— FOX 29 (@FOX29philly) January 29, 2018
#BREAKING: @PhillyPolice on scene of a shooting in South Philadelphia at intersection of Broad St & Bigler St, not clear on number of victims or motive@CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/itoupSoBMD— Chantee Lans CBS 3 (@ChanteeLans) January 29, 2018
