Ronda Rousey debuts for WWE at Women's Royal Rumble

After Asuka won Sunday's inaugural Women’s Royal Rumble, Ronda Rousey debuted in the WWE.
Nothing happened other than her appearing in the ring with Charlotte Flair, Asuka, and Alexis Bliss.
For what it is worth, the former UFC champion denied rumors that she’d be participating in Sunday’s women’s Royal Rumble match as she’ll be filming a movie out of the country.
“I’m actually leaving to Colombia right now to finish shooting ‘Mile 22’ and I won’t be back until mid-February,” Rousey told TMZ.
The former women’s bantamweight champion added that she still hasn’t signed a contract with WWE. Obviously, that now appears to be a “work.”
UFC's Ronda Rousey has signed a full-time contract with WWE, according to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne. pic.twitter.com/ZeGZeSnwHZ— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 29, 2018
Earlier this week, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that Rousey would “likely” win the first female Royal Rumble match if she participated. She didn’t win, but certainly made a huge impact.
On Jan. 9, the former MMA champion was captured alongside Paul “Triple H” Levesque — WWE’s executive vice president of talent, live events and creative — for what was presumed to be a business meeting.
The show ended with Rousey shaking Stephanie McMahon’s hand and walking off.
