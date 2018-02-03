Russell Westbrook won't be fined for shoving fan that confronted him on the court

The NBA will not discipline Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook after the Thunder star shoved a fan after Thursday night’s game in Denver, ESPN reported.
The fan walked onto the court and went face to face with Westbrook after the Nuggets beat the Thunder 127-124 with a buzzer-beating shot.
Westbrook shoved the fan aside before security removed the fan from the court. The fan has allegedly been banned from future games, ESPN reported.
This fan got a little too hyped in front of Russ 😳 pic.twitter.com/38kggJ5AIq— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 2, 2018
“We can confirm that the Denver Police Department was involved as well as arena security officials,” the Nuggets said in a statement. “The matter has been passed on to the NBA and they will be investigating the incident further and handling the matter internally.”
Video of the bizarre confrontation showed the man walk onto the court and scream in Westbrook's face as the Nuggets and fans at the Pepsi Center celebrated Gary Harris’ game-winning 3-pointer.
Westbrook was walking off the court when the fan blocked his path, ESPN reported. Westbrook pushed the fan in the shoulder with his left hand before a referee and an arena employee separated the two men.
