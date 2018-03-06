0 Sade releases ‘Flower of the Universe,' first new song in 7 years, from ‘A Wrinkle In Time'

Only Ava DuVernay could get Sade in the studio for new music, it seems.

The Nigerian British singer-songwriter and her eponymous English band just released “Flower of the Universe,” a song that will be featured in DuVernay’s upcoming movie, “A Wrinkle In Time.”

The record was produced by No I.D., who’s known for work on albums from Common, Jay-Z, Kanye West, Drake and others.

I.D. posted a link to the song on Twitter Monday night.

“A legend. Sade, it was an honor,” he tweeted.

“My thanks to No I.D.,” DuVernay tweeted Monday. “And thank you to @SadeOfficial. You are a queen and a visionary and we love you.”

A legend. Sade, it was an honor. #wrinkleintime — No I.D. リッチIDなしデイリー (@cocaine80s) March 6, 2018 A late-night treat for all you Flowers of the Universe. My thanks to No I.D. And thank you to @SadeOfficial. You are a queen and a visionary and we love you. #WrinkleInTime https://t.co/oen0etyYFi — Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 6, 2018

DuVernay announced that Sade would make an appearance on the soundtrack for the movie in February.

“I never thought she’d say yes, but asked anyway,” DuVernay tweeted Feb. 20. “She was kind and giving. A goddess. We began a journey together that I’ll never forget. Proud to announce that Sade has created an original song for ‘Wrinkle in Time.’ It’s entitled ‘Flower of the Universe’ and it’s a dream come true.”

I never thought she’d say yes, but asked anyway. She was kind + giving. A goddess. We began a journey together that I’ll never forget. Proud to announce that Sade has created an original song for WRINKLE IN TIME. It’s entitled “Flower of the Universe.” And it’s a dream come true. pic.twitter.com/FdXrZ1MFMO — Ava DuVernay (@ava) February 20, 2018

Sade last released two new songs in 2011 as part of the group’s greatest hits album, “The Ultimate Collection.” Before then, the band released the studio album “Soldier of Love” in 2010.

“A Wrinkle In Time” will be in theaters March 9. “Flower of the Universe” will be released on the film’s soundtrack the same day.

