  • Sade releases ‘Flower of the Universe,' first new song in 7 years, from ‘A Wrinkle In Time'

    By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Only Ava DuVernay could get Sade in the studio for new music, it seems.

    The Nigerian British singer-songwriter and her eponymous English band just released “Flower of the Universe,” a song that will be featured in DuVernay’s upcoming movie, “A Wrinkle In Time.”

    >> Read more trending news 

    The record was produced by No I.D., who’s known for work on albums from Common, Jay-Z, Kanye West, Drake and others.

    I.D. posted a link to the song on Twitter Monday night.

    “A legend. Sade, it was an honor,” he tweeted.

    “My thanks to No I.D.,” DuVernay tweeted Monday. “And thank you to @SadeOfficial. You are a queen and a visionary and we love you.”

    DuVernay announced that Sade would make an appearance on the soundtrack for the movie in February. 

    “I never thought she’d say yes, but asked anyway,” DuVernay tweeted Feb. 20. “She was kind and giving. A goddess. We began a journey together that I’ll never forget. Proud to announce that Sade has created an original song for ‘Wrinkle in Time.’ It’s entitled ‘Flower of the Universe’ and it’s a dream come true.”

    Sade last released two new songs in 2011 as part of the group’s greatest hits album, “The Ultimate Collection.” Before then, the band released the studio album “Soldier of Love” in 2010.

    “A Wrinkle In Time” will be in theaters March 9. “Flower of the Universe” will be released on the film’s soundtrack the same day.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Sade releases ‘Flower of the Universe,' first new song in 7 years, from…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Truck carrying hydrochloric acid involved in train crash

  • Headline Goes Here

    Officials in New Mexico town battling skunk invasion

  • Headline Goes Here

    Walmart to expand new meal kit service

  • Headline Goes Here

    Oreo is giving away a million bars for National Oreo Day