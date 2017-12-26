  • Salon owner works to give away wigs to women undergoing cancer treatment

    By: Janna Clark, FOX23.com

    BROKEN ARROW, Okla. - A two-time cancer survivor is taking her experience and turning it into a way to help other women going through cancer treatment.

    Cynthia Boren opened Wigs Wigs Wigs Salon in Broken Arrow so that men and women can find wigs that look natural.

    Boren accepts donations to help her give away the wigs.

    She’s working to give 100 wigs to 100 women.

    So far, she’s given away 31 wigs.

