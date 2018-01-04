School employee accused of putting hidden camera in restroom

YORK, S.C. - An employee at York Intermediate School, in South Carolina, is accused of putting a small video camera in a restroom inside a classroom.
Jonathan Lamont King, 44, is charged with two counts of voyeurism and one count of first-degree exploitation of a minor.
A student found the camera and notified a York School District employee in November, and the employee told the student he would make the school administration aware of the situation, according to police.
The parent of the student told officers that when she didn’t hear anything from school administrators for a few days, she decided to contact police.
York police detectives contacted York Intermediate School Administration who said they were unaware of the incident.
Detectives and school administrators worked together and discovered that King was the employee the student went to and first alerted him about the camera.
A computer was seized from King at the school for forensic analysis. After a thorough analysis of the computer, warrants were issued for King.
King turned himself in to the York Police Department Wednesday.
The case is still under investigation.
