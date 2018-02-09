0 Scrambled order: Norwegian Olympic chefs order 1,500 eggs, get 15,000

This sounds like one scrambled situation. Or, more pointedly, Google Translate is not always what it is cracked up to be.

Chefs for the Norwegian Olympic team ordered 1,500 eggs but wound up with 15,000 instead, The Washington Post reported. The cooks used Google Translate to fill out the ingredient request list, but a translating glitch caused the order to be multiplied tenfold, the Post reported.

Chef Stale Johansen told the Norwegian newspaper Aftenposten that there was “no end to the delivery” and called the order “absolutely unbelievable,” The Guardian reported.

Every one of Norway’s 109 athletes would have to eat more than seven eggs a day during the Olympics to use up the inflated supply, the Post reported.

The answer for the less than exact number could be South Korea’s complex counting system, where changing one syllable could be the difference between what the Norwegian chefs thought they ordered and what they got, The Guardian reported.

At a news conference, Tore Ovrebo, the head of the Norwegian team, said the whole thing was “no big deal.”

"It was an extra zero on the orders," he said.

Johansen said his team enjoys eating fresh salmon and tacos. Rather than poach all the eggs for themselves, the chef said the 13,500 extras were returned to the grocers, the Post reported.

OL-leiren bestilte 1500 egg gjennom å oversette via Google Translate. Men det slo feil. 15.000 ble levert på døra. Vi ønsker lykke til og håper at de norske gullhåpene er glade – veldig glade – i egg: 😁 pic.twitter.com/qaWVpq1Xgy — Trønder-Avisa (@tronderavisa) February 3, 2018

