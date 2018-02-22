Seasonal allergies could be affecting your pets

The weather in some parts of the country is not helping people with allergies, and your pets could also be feeling the effects of the high pollen (and other allergens) count.
Pets are often sniffling grass, other pets and the ground. They are also much closer to where the allergens can sit, so they could be more exposed to more allergens, such as pollen.
Just like humans, dogs and cats can sneeze, get watery eyes and runny noses. Allergies can make these symptoms worse. According to the Humane Society, dogs often express pollen allergy symptoms by itching. The pollen gets on their fur, makes its way down to their skin and irritates it.
Here are some ways to help your pet cope with seasonal allergies:
- Consult your veterinarian to make sure the irritation on the skin is not something worse. Your veterinarian can prescribe allergy medicine if needed.
- Try to limit activities outdoors, especially in the morning, when pollen levels are the highest.
- After a walk, wash or wipe your pet's face and paws a wet towel. Just like in humans, the pollen can be washed out.
- When you bathe your pets, use warm water when applying shampoo and cool water to wash it off. Cold water helps with the itching.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}