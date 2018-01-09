Selena Gomez visits childhood Texas home, says it ‘could have been better than my life today'

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - Can you imagine a Selena Gomez who didn’t leave Grand Prairie?
The singer shared a picture taken at the Texas home she “grew up in, from birth to 13” on Instagram Sunday and mused that her life there “very well could have been better than my life today.”
Gomez said that she visits the home “every chance” she gets.
The home I grew up in, from birth to 13... (no one was home when I knocked this time lol) I visit this place every chance I get. In many ways it very well could have been better than my life today, but I’m grateful for a voice that can enable change today. Even when I don’t know how to do it well or actually want it. I love you Grand Prairie. Thank you. ❤️
Although Gomez, who captioned the photo, “I love you Grand Prairie. Thank you,” seemed to be pining for simpler times, she added that she is “grateful for a voice that can enable change today.”
