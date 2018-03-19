  • Self-driving Uber car hits, kills Arizona pedestrian

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    A self-driving Uber vehicle in Arizona was involved in a crash that killed a woman early Monday, KNXV reported.

    >> Read more trending news

    The vehicle struck 49-year-old Elaine Herzberg while she was walking outside of a crosswalk, Tempe police said in a statement. Police said the vehicle was in autonomous mode at the time of the crash, and a vehicle operator also was behind the wheel.

    Herzberg was taken to a hospital and died of her injuries, KNXV reported. 

    >> Uber pauses service in Pittsburgh

    It is believed to be the first fatal accident involving an autonomous vehicle, several sources reported.

    An Uber spokesman told KNXV the company was aware of the incident and is cooperating with authorities. Liliana Duran, a Tempe police spokeswoman, said in an emailed statement to Bloomberg that “Uber is assisting and this is still an active investigation." 

    The company said it has suspended testing of its self-driving cars in Tempe, Pittsburgh, San Francisco and Toronto, The New York Times reported.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Self-driving Uber car hits, kills Arizona pedestrian

  • Headline Goes Here

    Actress Cynthia Nixon announces run for governor of New York

  • Headline Goes Here

    Unabomber: TV shows, movies and books about Ted Kaczynski

  • Headline Goes Here

    WATCH: Roadrunner, snake battle in the desert

  • Headline Goes Here

    Top 5 lightning strike myths, how to stay safe in a storm