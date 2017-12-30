Serena Williams reflects on the year she became a mom

0

Serena Williams went through the change of a lifetime this year when she welcomed her first child, daughter Alexis, with now-husband Alexis Ohanian, and she’s taking a look back at the whole process as 2017 comes to a close.

“This year has been amazing for me. As it comes to its end I want to share 10 personal moments,” the tennis star began a Dec. 29 Instagram post.

Williams shared a corresponding photo for each event, showing her on the tennis court at the Australian Open, cradling the trophy after her win, debuting her baby bump, documenting her pregnancy, her baby and bridal shower, and her Vanity Fair cover.

In addition to the top moments she listed, Williams also married Ohanian in a New Orleans wedding in November, after giving birth to their daughter in September.

She returned to the tennis court Saturday, competing in her first match since having her baby, but lost to Jelena Ostapenko at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi.

“I’m excited. It’s good to be back on the court,” she said after the match, according to ESPN. “This was such a good time for me. … First matches back are always super-incredibly hard, especially after having a baby. It was great. I was glad I could do it here.”

