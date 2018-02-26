  • Shooting on train leaves 1 injured in Atlanta

    By: WSBTV.com

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Officials with the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority shut down several rail stations Sunday after someone was shot on a train.

    >> Read more trending news

    Officials with the transit agency confirmed to WSBTV.com that someone was shot in the leg on an eastbound MARTA train, headed toward the Kensington station, around 6:30 p.m.

    Officials with MARTA said the shooter ran off the train once it stopped at the station. The shooter was not immediately apprehended.

    >> See the latest on WSBTV.com

    The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

    Rail service started running again shortly before 7:30 p.m.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories