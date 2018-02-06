Siblings, police officer rescued from icy pond; 1 child critical

COLUMBUS - A 6-year-old boy is in critical condition after he, his 12-year-old sister, and a police officer fell through an icy pond in Columbus Monday morning.
The two siblings were playing on the frozen pond in their apartment complex around 9 a.m. Monday, when the boy fell through the ice and into the water, according to our news partner WBNS-TV in Columbus.
Police said the girl tried to rescue the boy, but was unsuccessful and fell in herself. A Columbus police officer attempted to pull the children from the pond, but he also fell into the water.
The three were rescued once firefighters arrived on the scene, the station reports.
The boy was estimated to be under water for around 13 minutes and is currently listed in critical condition at an area hospital.
Both the girl and the officer are expected to recover, officials said.
Additional details were not available.
