Sledding dog takes winter woes away

We’ve heard of sled dogs but what about a sledding dog?
Secret the dog can sled all by herself, The Daily Mail reported.
The 3-year-old Australian shepherd drags her sled to the top of the hill of the property of her owner, Mary, then hops on and takes off.
Then she does it again ... and again ... and again, just like a kid.
Mary posted the video to Instagram last week, where it has gotten more than 156,000 views.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}