  • Snow-covered buck visits Staten Island home

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    NEW YORK - With heavy snow falling and wind swirling, an unexpected visitor stopped by a Staten Island home, SILive reported.

    A large buck ambled up to a home in the South Shore neighborhood during Thursday’s snowstorm to nibble on a bush, SILive reported. It was recorded by a woman named Donna.

    This isn't the first time a Staten Island resident has filmed a deer during a snowstorm. In 2015, two of them stopped by a home near Bloomingdale Park, prompting the family cat to stare.

     

