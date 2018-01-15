  • Social media remembers Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    As former President Bill Clinton noted, it has been 50 years since Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s  final birthday, but the words he spoke and the actions he took still resonate today.

    And as his message still inspires Americans to make their country better, many are taking to social media to note how his fight continues today and what we can learn from King’s work.

     

