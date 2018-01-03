Soldier makes it home just in time to be at his baby girl's birth

MONTEREY, Calif. - Two days, 7 planes, 10 flights and thousands of air miles, but a soldier made it home just in time to be at his daughter’s birth.
But he almost didn’t make it.
U.S. Army combat engineer Francois Clerfe flew from Iraq to Kuwait to Turkey to Frankfurt to Baltimore then to Atlanta before finally landing in California, KSBW reported.
All of the flights and connections had to be timed perfectly.
Luckily, despite coming into the world early on New Year’s Day, Julia Clerfe, Francois’ newborn daughter, waited just long enough for her dad to be at the hospital with his wife, Natalia Svistunova, KSBW reported.
Julia was due to be born on Jan. 9.
Clerfe now has 30 days leave and an additional 10 days of paternity leave before he has to return to deployment, KSBW reported.
