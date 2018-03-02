  • Some models of Instant Pot recalled; see if yours is listed

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    They’ve developed a cult following. Instant Pots offer quick and easy meals all in one pot. But one model of the popular small appliance is now the subject of a nation-wide recall.

    Instant Pot Gem 65 8-in-1 multicookers, sold exclusively at Walmart, have been recalled. It is the only model of Instant Pot that has been recalled.

    The cooker could overheat and melt on the bottom, posing a fire hazard, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

    The Gem 8-in-1 cooker under the recall alert has a batchcode of 1728, 1730, 1731, 1734 or 1746.

    Owners are being directed to stop using the appliance immediately, unplug it and return the device to Walmart, where it was sold between August 2017 and January 2018 for around $80, according to the CPSC.

