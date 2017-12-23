  • Steelers release James Harrison

    By: WPXI.com

    PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Steelers released linebacker James Harrison on Saturday to make room for offensive tackle Marcus Gilbert, who was activated off the reserve/suspended list by the commissioner, according to the Steelers.

    Harrison originally signed with the Steelers as an undrafted rookie free agent in April 2002, according to the press release.

    He has started 107 of 177 regular-season games played in Pittsburgh since his signing.

     

     

