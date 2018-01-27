  • Steve Wynn resigns as RNC finance chairman amid sexual misconduct allegations

    By: Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Casino mogul Steve Wynn has resigned as the finance chairman for the Republican National Committee.

    RNC chair Ronna McDaniel issued a brief statement confirming the Politico report that surfaced Saturday afternoon: "Today, I accepted Steve Wynn's resignation as Republican National Committee Finance chair."

    Wynn, 76, has come under fire this week after a Wall Street Journal story was published in which dozens of women accused the mogul of sexual misconduct. Wynn has adamantly denied the allegations, calling them “preposterous.”

