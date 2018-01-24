0 ‘Storm Chasers' star Joel Taylor dead at 38

NORMAN, Okla. - Joel Taylor, one of the young stars from the Discovery Channel series “Storm Chasers” has died at the age of 38.

People reported his cause of death is unclear, though it is not believed to be storm-related.

His friends, including “Storm Chasers” co-star and best friend, Reed Timmer, were among the ones to confirm the news on social media.

“RIP my best friend and storm chasing partner, Joel Taylor. I am shocked and absolutely devastated by the loss of my incredible, caring friend,” Timmer wrote on Twitter with images of Taylor. “We chased so many intense storms, and I wish we could have just one more storm chase. I’ll miss you forever, Joel. We lost a legend.”

RIP my best friend and storm chasing partner, Joel Taylor. I am shocked and absolutely devastated by the loss of my incredible, caring friend. We chased so many intense storms, and I wish we could have just one more storm chase. I'll miss you forever, Joel. We lost a legend pic.twitter.com/htN45t8wik — Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) January 24, 2018

Taylor’s storm-chasing team, Team Western OK Chaser, shared condolences on Facebook, according to People.

“Our community of Elk City and the Storm Chasing community lost a great guy today. Joel Taylor was truly an inspiration to myself and many who knew him,” the post read. “He was one of the most level headed chasers on the roads and truly a classy guy outside of chasing. He didn’t chase for the glory he chased because he had a true passion for storms. In the last few years he’d load up with his dad and go chase and not even take a camera.

“Our hearts are hurting for his mom Tracy and dad Jimmy along with his brother and sister and their children. Please know you are in our prayers. RIP Joel.”

After news of his death made headlines, Team Western OK Chaser followed up with additional information and clarified that it did not know Taylor’s cause of death.

“Many people have asked how Joel passed away. For the sake of no false information and repeated reply’s to the question. This is my reply. There is no answer at this time. The medical professionals are trying to determine the cause,” the follow-up read.

The team asked for privacy, prayers and support for Taylor’s family and .

The Discovery Channel series followed a team of storm chasers in Tornado Alley. “Storm Chasers” ran from 2007 and was canceled in 2012.

