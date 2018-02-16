Student arrested after allegedly threatening shooting at Vermont high school

FAIR HAVEN, Vt. - Police in Vermont arrested a high school student Thursday after the 18-year-old allegedly said he wanted to harm others, WPTZ reported.
Detectives with the Fair Haven Police Department arrested Jack Sawyer, 18, of Poultney, Vermont, after he reportedly said he wished to commit a shooting at Fair Haven High School.
The investigation is ongoing, and police are questioning Sawyer, WCAX reported.
Sawyer was being held without bail and was scheduled to be arraigned Friday on charges of attempted aggravated murder, attempted first degree murder and attempted aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, WCAX reported.
The arrest comes a day after a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in which 17 people died. Nikolas Cruz was arrested and charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder. He remains on suicide watch at the Broward County jail.
