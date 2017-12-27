Sugar Bowl 2018: What time, what channel, livestream for Alabama and Clemson

0

In a rematch of last year’s National Championship game, the University of Alabama will take on the Clemson Tigers in the Sugar Bowl.

The game is one of this year’s College Football Playoff semifinal games. The other is the game being played in the Rose Bowl between the University of Oklahoma and the University of Georgia.

Last year it was the Tigers who took the title, beating Alabama 35-31. It was the school’s second national championship.

Here’s how to watch the Sugar Bowl on TV and the link to a livestream of the game.

Who is playing: Alabama (11-2) will take on Clemson (11-2).

Who are the coaches: Alabama is coached by Nick Saban; Clemson’s coach is Dabo Swinney – who was at one time an assistant coach at Alabama under Saban.

What time is the Sugar Bowl: The game is set for 8:45 p.m. ET on Monday.

Where is it being played: The game will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in New Orleans.

What is the line: As of Wednesday, Alabama is favored by three points.

What channel is it on: The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

Is it livestreamed: You can see it livestreamed on WatchESPN.

© 2017 Cox Media Group.