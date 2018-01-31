  • Super blue blood moon eclipse live stream: Watch NASA video of the rare lunar event

    A rare celestial event more than 150 years in the making is finally here.

    NASA's live stream of the highly anticipated super blue blood moon total lunar eclipse begins at 5:30 a.m. EST/2:30 a.m. PST Wednesday on NASA-TVClick here to watch.

    But what is it? 

    Early Wednesday, the full moon will pass through the Earth’s shadow to give us a total lunar eclipse. The moon will appear reddish, hence the name “blood moon.” Totality, when the moon will be entirely inside the Earth’s dark umbral shadow, will last a bit more than 1 1/4 hours.

    Wednesday's full moon is also the third in a series of three straight full moon supermoons – that is, super-close full moons. It’s the first of two blue moons in 2018. 

    This marks the first blue moon total eclipse in America since March 31, 1866.

    Here's when you'll want to look skyward or tune in:

    Eastern Standard Time

    • Partial umbral eclipse begins at 6:48 a.m. EST
    • Total eclipse not visible; moon sets beforehand

    Central Standard Time

    • Partial umbral eclipse begins at 5:48 a.m. EST
    • Total eclipse begins at 6:51 a.m. CDT
    • Moon sets before totality ends

    Mountain Standard Time

    • Partial umbral eclipse begins at 4:48 a.m. MST
    • Total eclipse begins at 5:51 a.m. MST
    • Greatest eclipse at 6:29 a.m. MST
    • Total eclipse ends at 7:07 a.m. MST

    Pacific Standard Time

    • Partial umbral eclipse begins at 3:48 a.m. PST
    • Total eclipse begins at 4:51 a.m. PST
    • Greatest eclipse at 5:29 a.m. PST
    • Total eclipse ends at 6:07 a.m. PST

    Alaskan Standard Time

    • Partial umbral eclipse begins at 2:48 a.m. AKST
    • Total eclipse begins at 3:51 a.m. AKST
    • Greatest eclipse at 4:29 a.m. AKST
    • Total eclipse ends at 5:07 a.m. AKST

    Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time

    • Partial umbral eclipse begins at 1:48 a.m. HAST
    • Total eclipse begins at 2:51 a.m. HAST
    • Greatest eclipse at 3:29 a.m. HAST
    • Total eclipse ends at 4:07 a.m. HAST

