Super Bowl 52: See the commercials before the big game

While kickoff is still days away, the commercials that will accompany Super Bowl 52 are starting to be released online.
Either in full form, or in a teaser format, the advertisements that are, for some, more entertaining than the big game can be seen thanks to sites like YouTube.
This year, big names in the form of Chris Pratt, Danny DeVito and Cindy Crawford will fill the slots between downs.
Take a look at what you can expect on Super Bowl Sunday, including a goodbye from Budweiser to Dale Earnhardt Jr. as the racing legend retires from NASCAR.
