Super Saturday 2017: Store hours for one of the busiest shopping days of the year

It’s known as Super Saturday, but some also call it Panic Saturday. It’s the last Saturday before Christmas and is, for obvious reasons, one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

Saturday will see upwards of 125 million people out shopping – they will all seem to be in front of you in line – trying to finish their Christmas gift buying, according to the National Retail Federation

Only 12 percent of consumers had finished their holiday shopping as of Dec.12, according to the NRF. Six percent of those surveyed said they believe they will still be shopping on Christmas Eve. Super Saturday will see shoppers mainly in brick and mortar stores looking for bargains. Here’s a list of Super Saturday store hours. Hours can vary by location. Check with your local store to confirm the hours.

Super Saturday hours

Hours can vary by location. Confirm store hours by checking retailer websites or calling your closest location.

Apple: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Barnes & Noble: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Bass Pro Shops: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Bealls Florida: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Bed Bath & Beyond: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Belk: 8 a.m. to midnight

Best Buy: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Big Lots: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

BJ's Wholesale Club: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Burlington: 7 a.m. to midnight

Costco: 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Dick's Sporting Goods: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Dillard's: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Dollar General: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

DSW: 9 to 9 p.m.

Five Below: 7 a.m. to midnight

GameStop: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Home Depot: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

HomeGoods: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

J.C. Penney: 7 a.m. to midnight

Kohl’s: Most stores open 24 hours a day through 6 p.m. Christmas Eve.

Kmart: 8 a.m. to midnight

Lowe's: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Macy’s: Most stores open 7 a.m. to midnight.

Marshalls: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Michaels: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Microsoft: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Nordstrom: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Old Navy: Hours vary by location. Click here for hours.

Office Depot: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Petco: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

PetSmart: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Ross: 8 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. Sunday

Saks Fifth Avenue: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sam's Club: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sears: 9 a.m. to midnight

Staples: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Target: 7 a.m. to midnight

TJ Maxx: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Toys R Us: Open around the clock through 9 p.m. Christmas Eve.

Ulta: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Walmart: Regular hours

