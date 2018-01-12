Taylor Swift's ‘End Game' video opens with positive reviews

0

The music video for “End Game,” the latest song lifted from Taylor Swift’s “Reputation” album, has been released and has garnered favorable reviews as Swifties flocked to view the clip online.

The song began to trend on social media, and fans had mostly positive things to say about the video, Billboard reported. The clip also includes song collaborators Ed Sheeran and Future.

“This music video is literally ‘22’ all grown up,” one Twitter user posted. “This is the music video new romantics deserved. I’m so in love.”

In the clip, Swift dances with Future on a yacht and parties with Sheeran, Rolling Stone reported.

Swift released “End Game” in November as “Reputation’s” third single, following "Look What You Made Me Do" and "… Ready For It?”

Here is the music video and some reaction to it:

