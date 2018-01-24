TB12 by the numbers: Unusual stats that stand out for Tom Brady

BOSTON - Tom Brady, known around Boston as the greatest quarterback of all time, has won five Super Bowls so far.
More importantly, he’s now made it to eight Super Bowls in his 16-year career as the Patriots starting quarterback, giving him a 50 percent average of making it to the NFL's biggest game.
Joe Montana played in/won his final Super Bowl at 33. Since turning 34, Tom Brady has made it to four and won two (with a shot at a third coming).— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 22, 2018
It’s one of many astounding stats that make Tom Brady the greatest of all time, but here are some other interesting stats.
He’s punted twice. They were both pretty good.
He has also caught two passes for an average of 30 yards.
Not to mention, he has made 11 tackles.
The most impressive stat, which might not be that surprising, is Brady’s quarterback rating. His average career quarterback rating is 102.5, according to NFL.com. But that skyrockets to 119 in the last two minutes of a half and it rises to 112 whenever he’s in the red zone.
These are the stats that really show why Brady is so successful:
- 16 seasons
- Eight Super Bowl trips
- Five Super Bowl wins
- Two punts
- Two catches
- 11 tackles
- 102.5 average QB rating
- 112 QB rating in the red zone
- 119 rating in the last two minutes of a half
