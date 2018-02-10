Teacher contracts both flu strains, now on life support

DALLAS, Texas - A special education teacher in Texas is fighting for her life after contracting both flu strains.
Crystal Whitley, 35, was physically active and had no underlying physical conditions, friends told WFAA, when she contracted both strains of influenza two weeks ago. She then developed pneumonia in both lungs and a MRSA infection.
While she is showing some signs of improvement, Whitley remains on life support at Baylor Scott & White, WFAA reported.
Whitley received a flu shot after giving birth in October, friends told WFAA.
Doctors are cautiously optimistic about Whitley's chances for recovery, but told family that she could remain in the hospital for months, WFAA reported.
